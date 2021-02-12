Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,445 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $84,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $4.82 on Friday, hitting $88.03. 15,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

