Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $108,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.75. 50,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

