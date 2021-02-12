Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Fair Isaac worth $69,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $469.74. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $530.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.