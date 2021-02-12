Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 678,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200,773 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $242,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

NYSE:MA opened at $341.44 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $340.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.20 and a 200-day moving average of $333.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

