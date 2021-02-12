Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,761 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $95,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 114,836 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 61,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $144.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $142.08. The company has a market cap of $407.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,871,771.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

