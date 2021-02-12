Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys 3,303 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,455,000 after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,041. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.