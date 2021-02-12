Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for about 1.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.48. 1,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.10 and its 200 day moving average is $169.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

