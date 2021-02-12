LSL Property Services (LSLPF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS: LSLPF):

2/11/2021 – LSL Property Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services. The company's principal segments consist of Estate Agency and Related Services and Surveying and Valuation Services. It services consists of residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing, advice on mortgages ,non-investment insurance products, valuations and panel management services, asset management and property management services. LSL Property Services PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. "

2/5/2021 – LSL Property Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – LSL Property Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2021 – LSL Property Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

1/23/2021 – LSL Property Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – LSL Property Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

1/9/2021 – LSL Property Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – LSL Property Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LSLPF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 876. LSL Property Services plc has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

