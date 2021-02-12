Lundin Energy’s (LNDNF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lundin Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Lundin Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

LNDNF stock remained flat at $$29.76 during trading on Thursday. Lundin Energy has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

About Lundin Energy

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

