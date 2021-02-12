Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Down 54.4% in January

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the January 14th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LUVU opened at $0.14 on Friday. Luvu Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get Luvu Brands alerts:

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.