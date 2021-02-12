LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO opened at $470.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.90. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

