LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,896,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,848,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $122.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.69. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

