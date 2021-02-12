LVW Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $478.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $479.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

