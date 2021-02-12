Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mack-Cali’s subsidiary, Roseland Residential Trust, recently unveiled The Capstone at Port Imperial that is likely to benefit from prime waterfront location. Also, it is making portfolio-repositioning efforts with the sale of non-core sub-urban office assets and is using the proceeds to repay its debt. Also, with significant presence in the high barrier-to-entry Hudson River waterfront region, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for business districts outside Manhattan. However, its multifamily portfolio continues to witness a decline in leasing traffic and occupancy. This along with no near-term EBITDA benefit from the development efforts limits the company’s growth momentum. Also, the earnings dilution from dispositions cannot be avoided. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

NYSE CLI opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,050,000 after buying an additional 858,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

