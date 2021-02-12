Macquarie Boosts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $50.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Macquarie from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

CRSR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

