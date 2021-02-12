Magnolia Group LLC Has $22.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,085,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners makes up about 2.4% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $22,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $778.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.