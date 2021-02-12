MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.26. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

