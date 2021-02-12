Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Raised to $97.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

