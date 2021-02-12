Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s (MFC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.54.

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 700,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,250. The stock has a market cap of C$48.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.90. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

