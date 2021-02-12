Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.60 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.