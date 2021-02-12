Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

MFC opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

