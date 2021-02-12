Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 164,925 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

