Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.14. 123,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 238,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Fruth Investment Management owned 0.50% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

