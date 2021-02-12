Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total transaction of $11,989,420.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50.

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $270.39 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $769.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

