Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Gap Up to $86.80

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.80, but opened at $89.95. Marston’s shares last traded at $87.40, with a volume of 1,513,591 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The stock has a market cap of £552.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.15.

About Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

