Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.04.

NYSE:MLM opened at $318.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.33 and a 200-day moving average of $256.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $321.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

