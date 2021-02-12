Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $335.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Martin Marietta Materials traded as high as $321.37 and last traded at $321.03, with a volume of 2596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.33 and a 200 day moving average of $256.66.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

