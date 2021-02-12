Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $335.00 at DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.04.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $318.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.33 and its 200-day moving average is $256.66. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $321.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

