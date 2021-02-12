Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Trading Down 7.8%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares were down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 630,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 315,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.