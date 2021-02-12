Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 1,763 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Roku by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,084 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $1,125,079.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,009 shares of company stock worth $304,766,120. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $465.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.62. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.39 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $484.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

