Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Anthem stock opened at $292.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.