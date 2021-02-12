Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 3,591 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $289.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.68, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $290.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.48.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

