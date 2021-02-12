Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.02 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in General Motors by 11.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in General Motors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,847.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

