Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $803,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,691,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.13.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,396 shares of company stock valued at $60,453,004. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $433.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.03 and a 200-day moving average of $303.90. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of -152.53 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $441.19.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

