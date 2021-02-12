Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $961,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $123.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

