Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $689,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.40.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP opened at $400.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

