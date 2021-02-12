Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

