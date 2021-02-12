Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $342.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $341.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

