Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

MA stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.02. The stock had a trading volume of 73,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

