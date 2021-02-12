MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 2565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $5,962,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $532.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

