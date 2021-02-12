MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.08 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $532.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

