Matthew Latimore Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Stock

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) insider Matthew Latimore bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$270,000.00 ($192,857.14).

Matthew Latimore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Matthew Latimore 2,100,000 shares of Bowen Coking Coal stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.05.

Bowen Coking Coal Company Profile

Bowen Coking Coal Limited engages in the exploration and development of coal project with primary focus on metallurgical coal. It holds 100% interests in the Isaac River Project that covers an area of 14 square kilometers located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland; the Cooroorah Project located north of Blackwater; the Carborough project; and the Comet Ridge Project located South of the township of Comet, as well as 90% interests the Hillalong Coking Coal Project comprising of 31 sub-blocks covering an area of approximately 99 km2 located in the northern Bowen Basin.

