Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

NYSE MAXR opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

