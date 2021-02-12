MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $43.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.70.

MaxLinear stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,259 shares of company stock worth $2,313,464 in the last 90 days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,299,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

