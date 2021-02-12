Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

MEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mayville Engineering currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

MEC opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.29 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 330,327 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

