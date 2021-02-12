McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,313 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

