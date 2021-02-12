Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Trading Down 14.1%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s share price fell 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.75. 2,401,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 472,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.