Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,085,934.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,091 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $361,101.33.

On Thursday, January 14th, Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,900.00.

MDLA stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 3,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 491,782 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

