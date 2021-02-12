Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $6.61. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 38,118 shares.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $162.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

