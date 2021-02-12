Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

MPW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE:MPW opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,991 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after purchasing an additional 630,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 169,143 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,217 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

